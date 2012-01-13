Ad
euobserver
EU parliament: Brussels is prepared to take Hungary to court over the constitution (Photo: European Parliament)

Outrage against Hungary on the rise in EU capital

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU condemnation of Hungary is beginning to gather momentum after its leading party, Fidesz rammed through radical amendments to the constitution, putting democratic standards at risk.

Among the European Commission's primary concerns are the independence of the central bank and the national data protection authority, as well as plans to make judges and prosecutors retire at 62 instead of 70.

"Retirement age is one of the primary concerns of the commission," commission director gen...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU parliament: Brussels is prepared to take Hungary to court over the constitution (Photo: European Parliament)

euobserver

