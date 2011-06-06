Russia and EU clash on trade ahead of summit

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has made fun of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the EU ambassador in Moscow in the run-up to an EU-Russia summit.

Using his trademark colourful language, Putin told press in Sochi on Friday (3 June) that he will not lift Russia's E-Coli-related import ban on EU vegetables.

"The EU says Russia's decision contradicts the spirit of the WTO, but we can't poison people because of some spirit," he said, according to newswires. "I openly admit...