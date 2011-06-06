Ad
euobserver
E Coli lozenges nestle in the pleats of a lettuce leaf (Photo: agrilifetoday)

Russia and EU clash on trade ahead of summit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has made fun of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the EU ambassador in Moscow in the run-up to an EU-Russia summit.

Using his trademark colourful language, Putin told press in Sochi on Friday (3 June) that he will not lift Russia's E-Coli-related import ban on EU vegetables.

"The EU says Russia's decision contradicts the spirit of the WTO, but we can't poison people because of some spirit," he said, according to newswires. "I openly admit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

E Coli lozenges nestle in the pleats of a lettuce leaf (Photo: agrilifetoday)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections