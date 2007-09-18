Ad
euobserver
Apple controls 70% of the global music download market through its iTunes online music store (Photo: EUobserver)

Apple and record companies to face Brussels over EU music distribution

Digital
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission will this week meet with consumer icon Apple and major record companies over allegations that Apple's online music store iTunes restricts consumer choice within the 27-member Union, which is against the EU's legal principle of free competition.

Apple and the some of the world's four major record companies will on Wednesday and Thursday (19-20 September) defend their music distribution structure before the EU executive's anti-trust officials.

If Brussels con...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
Apple controls 70% of the global music download market through its iTunes online music store (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections