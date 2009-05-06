Ad
euobserver
MEPs have delayed the telecoms package for months (Photo: EUobserver)

Parliament delivers surprise victory for internet access rights

Digital
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

In a last-minute show of defiance over citizens' right to internet access, the European Parliament has rejected a deal on a bill that would have overhauled the telecommunications sector, delaying the legislation for months.

Strasbourg declined on Wednesday to ratify a compromise between its own representatives and those of the Council of Ministers, which represents the member states, on a wide-ranging telecoms package.

The bill focuses on changes to telecoms infrastructure, furthe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
MEPs have delayed the telecoms package for months (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections