Parliament delivers surprise victory for internet access rights

In a last-minute show of defiance over citizens' right to internet access, the European Parliament has rejected a deal on a bill that would have overhauled the telecommunications sector, delaying the legislation for months.
Strasbourg declined on Wednesday to ratify a compromise between its own representatives and those of the Council of Ministers, which represents the member states, on a wide-ranging telecoms package.
The bill focuses on changes to telecoms infrastructure, furthe...
