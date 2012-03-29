EU to delay decision on Sony and Universal EMI take-over

The battle for the future of the music publishing industry is set to run until the summer after the European Commission revealed its plan to delay judgment on the take-over of British music publishing giant EMI until August.
EMI, whose artists include the Beatles, David Bowie and Radiohead, is at the centre of two controversial takeover bids led by Sony and Universal Music.
In November, Sony announced plans to buy EMI's music publishing business in a deal worth €1.9bn. Meanwhile...
