Ad
euobserver
Focusing only on austerity risks further alienating citizens (Photo: Ojo Espejo)

Europe needs to reconcile its two faces

Opinion
by Marije Cornelissen, Brussels,

EU institutions resemble a Janus head with two faces looking in opposite directions - one calls for more budgetary discipline and austerity, the other warns of the dramatic social consequences and risks of a deep recession of just such austerity. The two faces must urgently be reconciled.\n \nA simple comparison of conclusions by different ministerial meetings makes this very clear. While finance ministers call for tougher fiscal consolidation by cutting unemployment benefits, employment and...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU report: 12 countries at risk of new economic crises
Focusing only on austerity risks further alienating citizens (Photo: Ojo Espejo)

Tags

Opinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections