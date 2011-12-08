Ad
euobserver
Lira banknote with portrait of Ataturk - the founder of modern Turkey (Photo: rreichle)

Turkey to EU: say goodbye to democracy and start printing money

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Eurozone countries will have to give up on normal democracy and the European Central Bank (ECB) will have to print money if the euro is to survive, Turkey's ambassador to the EU has said on the eve of the EU summit.

Noting that EU leaders are going in "the right direction" by proposing central control over national budgets in return for help from the ECB, Selim Kuneralp told EUobserver in an interview on Wednesday (7 December) that traditional democratic structures have no future in pos...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

