Paris has not yet won the seat for the patent litigation court (Photo: Moyan Brenn)

Member states squabble over seat of EU patent tribunal

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU ministers on Monday (5 December) failed to agree on the seat and the funding of a unified patent court, with Paris, London and Munich fighting for the headquarters.

A compromise "package" drafted by the Polish EU presidency got the support on most of the issues, except the seat of the main litigation court for the upcoming EU patent - with Britain and Germany refusing to cede it to France, as envisaged by the presidency, one EU diplomat told this website.

The court seat could...

