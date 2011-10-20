Ad
Strasbourg judges' diplomatic immunity extends to their wives and children, says the court (Photo: Council of Europe)

Strasbourg backs Romanian judge in jewellery-for-verdicts case

by Valentina Pop,

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has thrown its weight behind one of its judges who claimed diplomatic immunity for his wife, a Romanian top-judge investigated for corruption.

"The Court is concerned that in carrying out a search in the home of the Romanian judge as part of an inquiry concerning allegations about his wife the rules on immunity may not have been respected," the Strasbourg-based court said in a press release on Wednesday (19 October).

Bucharest should have ...

