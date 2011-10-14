Beyond Tymoshenko

Ukraine’s regime appears too confident about its moves to secure power. During the past year and half, the government has met little domestic or international resistance to its authoritarian backlash on democracy.

The unconstitutional establishment of a parliamentary coalition led by President Viktor Yanukovych's Party of the Regions in March 2010 and the reintroduction of a presidential republic in Ukraine by a single decision of the Constitutional Court in October 2010 were hardly cri...