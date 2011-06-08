MEPs nudge ministers on Schengen enlargement

The European Parliament on Wednesday (8 June) gave its support for Bulgaria and Romania to join the border-free Schengen zone, a day ahead of an EU ministers' meeting likely to postpone such a decision until September.

With 487 votes in favour, 77 against and 29 abstentions, the Parliament's non-binding opinion is aimed at giving some political impetus to a stalled process on further expansion of the border-free area.

"The Schengen system is providing the highest standards of bor...