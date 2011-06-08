Ad
euobserver
The EU Parliament warned against taking a 'populist' approach to borders (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs nudge ministers on Schengen enlargement

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Wednesday (8 June) gave its support for Bulgaria and Romania to join the border-free Schengen zone, a day ahead of an EU ministers' meeting likely to postpone such a decision until September.

With 487 votes in favour, 77 against and 29 abstentions, the Parliament's non-binding opinion is aimed at giving some political impetus to a stalled process on further expansion of the border-free area.

"The Schengen system is providing the highest standards of bor...

