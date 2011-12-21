China joins legal battle against EU aviation tax

Four Chinese airlines are to legally challenge Europe's new carbon emission taxes, which are due to take effect from 1 January.
The four carriers - Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Hainan Airlines - have the backing of the country's air transport association, which claims the new carbon emission rules will cost Chinese airlines some €95 million.
The association asked all Chinese carriers not to take part in the EU carbon trading scheme, not to submi...
