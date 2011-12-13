Ad
Deva (c) meeting with an Indonesian interfaith delegation in the EU Parliament (Photo: KBRI Brussel)

British Tory challenger for EU parliament presidency backed by far right

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The UK Conservative challenger to the stitched-up election for the presidency of the European Parliament has won the support of a clutch of far-right MEPs, including the British National Party’s Nick Griffin and the Front National’s Bruno Gollnisch.

The Tory deputy, Nirj Deva, however denies having sought the backing of the likes of Bulgaria’s Roma-baiting Ataka; Austria’s Freedom Party, whose leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, has in the past been tied to neo-Nazi groups; the Flemish nat...

EU Political

EU Political
