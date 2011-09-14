Ad
euobserver
Irish house decorated with US flag in honour of a visit by President Obama in May (Photo: EventPhotography)

Survey shows US losing interest in EU

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman,

People in the US and in Turkey have told a major pollster that relations with Asian countries are more important for their future than relations with the EU.

The Transatlantic Trends survey, published each year by the German Marshall Fund think-tank, noted that 51 percent of people in the US belive Asia is "more important" for their "national interests" than the EU.

The pro-Asia feeling was even stronger among...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

US has no closer partner than Europe, says Obama
US defence chief: Europe may no longer be worth defending
Obama kicks off Europe trip with ancestral visit to Ireland
Irish house decorated with US flag in honour of a visit by President Obama in May (Photo: EventPhotography)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections