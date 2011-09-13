EU border agency gets extra powers

The European Parliament on Tuesday (13 September) agreed to extend the powers of Frontex, the bloc's border agency and insisted on some provisions reinforcing migrants' rights. Groups dealing with refugees say the measures merely scrape the surface of the problem.
The measures, to come into force before the end of this year, will "strengthen safeguards so as to guarantee the full respect of fundamental rights and improve the ability of Frontex to support member states more efficiently a...
