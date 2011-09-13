Ad
euobserver
Tunisian migrants in Lampedusa were disappointed by the EU reception (Photo: Valentina Pop)

EU border agency gets extra powers

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Tuesday (13 September) agreed to extend the powers of Frontex, the bloc's border agency and insisted on some provisions reinforcing migrants' rights. Groups dealing with refugees say the measures merely scrape the surface of the problem.

The measures, to come into force before the end of this year, will "strengthen safeguards so as to guarantee the full respect of fundamental rights and improve the ability of Frontex to support member states more efficiently a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

EU commission wants nations to give up border control decisions
Tunisian migrant: EU treatment is 'shameful'
Tunisian migrants in Lampedusa were disappointed by the EU reception (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections