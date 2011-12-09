Ad
euobserver
Gul: 'This will be a half-presidency leading a miserable union' (Photo: svenwerk)

EU leaders tell Turkey to 'respect' Cyprus

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders are planning to tell Turkey to "fully respect" Cyprus when it takes over the rotating presidency next year after Turkey threatened to boycott meetings.

"The EU council calls on EU partners to fully respect the role of the rotating presidency of the council, which is a fundamental institutional feature of the Union provided for in the treaty," the 27 countries are planning to say, according to draft summit conclusions circulated in Brussels on Thursay (8 December).

