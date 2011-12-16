Ad
euobserver
Leaked map of Syria's air defences. Chizhov: 'The last thing we want is a repetition of [Libya-type intervention] in Syria' (Photo: James L'Angelle)

EU countries cautiously welcome Russian UN text on Syria

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have criticised a Russian draft UN resolution on Syria for morally equating security forces and rebels, but say the text can go through "with amendments."

Russian UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin circulated the paper to the 14 other UN Security Council (UNSC) members - including France, Germany, Portugal and the UK - in a surprise move on Thursday (15 December).

The text - seen by Reuters and the Washington Post - condemns "disproportionate use of force by Syrian authorit...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Leaked map of Syria's air defences. Chizhov: 'The last thing we want is a repetition of [Libya-type intervention] in Syria' (Photo: James L'Angelle)

EU & the World

