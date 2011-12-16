EU countries cautiously welcome Russian UN text on Syria

EU countries have criticised a Russian draft UN resolution on Syria for morally equating security forces and rebels, but say the text can go through "with amendments."

Russian UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin circulated the paper to the 14 other UN Security Council (UNSC) members - including France, Germany, Portugal and the UK - in a surprise move on Thursday (15 December).

The text - seen by Reuters and the Washington Post - condemns "disproportionate use of force by Syrian authorit...