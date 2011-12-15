Ad
MEPs have banned the EU from fishing in Morocco (Photo: Ross Thomson)

Morocco expels EU fishing boats

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Morocco has told all EU fishing boats to immediately get out of its waters after MEPs scotched a bilateral aid agreement in a row over Western Sahara.

"No fishing activity from the European fleet will be tolerated and all boats operating in the area of the fisheries agreement are asked to leave national territorial waters on Wednesday before midnight," the Moroccan foreign ministry said in a statement following the decision in Strasbourg on Wednesday (14 December).

Under the old ...

