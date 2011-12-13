EU Commission pushing for narrowest possible treaty

The European Commission is pushing to have the narrowest possible treaty to tightening budgetary rules among member states, arguing that most measures can be made using normal EU law-making procedures.
EU officials are still digesting the implications of last week's decision by all member states, except the UK, to pursue an intergovernmental treaty, with the route currently raising more legal and political questions than it answers.\n \nOne of main questions concerns the content of the ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here