Coal plant near Belchatow in central Poland (Photo: BiLK_Thorn)

Coal-friendly Poland: a bad climate leader for the EU

by Kuba Gogolewski,

If anybody in the EU had any illusions about how stern Poland's resistance to the EU climate policy can get, a reality check came on June 22.

Poland opposed all the other EU countries to block the conclusions of the EU environmental ministers council. Were it not for Poland's opposition, the council would have adopted stricter carbon emission targets, endorsing the commission's 2050 Roadmap calling for a 40 percent cut in carbon emissions by 2030, a 60 percent cut by 2040 and a 80 perc...

