euobserver
The 2005 referendum in southern Sudan counted 98 percent in favour of independence (Photo: USAID)

EU countries recognise South Sudan

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

All 27 EU member states have officially endorsed the independence of South Sudan despite ongoing differences on recognition of Kosovo and, potentially, Palestine.

"On this historic day, the EU and its member states welcome the Republic of South Sudan as a new independent state," the EU said in a formal communique on Sunday (9 July) after the flag raising ceremony in the new capital of Juba on Saturday.

The EU praised the government of Sudan proper, from which the new country spli...

euobserver

