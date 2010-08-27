Ad
euobserver
Significant European historical texts will be accessible and searchable online more rapidly (Photo: Flickr.com)

EU book digitisation project needs 'Wikipedia'-style army of volunteer editors

Digital
by Matej Hruska, Brussels,

An EU partnership with Israeli researchers from US computing firm IBM to digitise major European historical texts is seeking volunteers to help boost the accuracy of scanned texts in a process that will reduce from hours to just minutes the amount of time it currently takes to digitise documents.

The goal of the digitisation project, dubbed Impact (ImProving ACcess to Text), is to increase the accuracy of scanned texts and also editable and searchable online.

A new web-based opti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
Significant European historical texts will be accessible and searchable online more rapidly (Photo: Flickr.com)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections