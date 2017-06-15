Ad
Roaming charges in the EU have been scrapped (Photo: Jonas Smith)

No more roaming charges in EU

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

People travelling to other EU member states will no longer have to pay extra fees when they use their mobile telephones.

After a decade-long battle with telecoms operators, the EU on Thursday (15 June) has officially scrapped roaming fees on calls, data and text messages, sent or received on mobiles.

The move is seen by the EU institutions as a major victory for the EU and part of a broader effort to create a digital single market.

"The end of roaming charges is a true Europ...

