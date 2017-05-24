New EU right to data portability to cause headaches

As of 25 May 2018, EU citizens will have a new legal right that will help them switch digital services.

It is called the right to data portability.

The idea is that all personal data you provided to a certain service, for example posts on a social network like Facebook, should be available for you to download and transmit to a competing service.

The rationale behind the right to data portability – which is part of a much broader regulation on data protection – is that consum...