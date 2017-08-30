Ad
Gabriel: 'We need to be very honest with ourselves ... We are not in the top-ten or the top-five in the world' (Photo: European Commission)

Supercomputing lag could prompt EU brain drain

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union's new commissioner for the digital economy, Mariya Gabriel, has said there is a danger that European computer experts will leave the continent because the bloc is lagging behind in the field of supercomputing.

“We need to be very honest with ourselves,” she told journalists in a briefing in Brussels on Tuesday (29 August).

“We are not in the top-10 or the top-five in the world when it comes to high-performance computing but we have the potential to do it. That ...

Digital

