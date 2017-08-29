Poland rejects 'groundless' EU complaint

Poland has rejected a European Commission complaint on judicial reform, amid souring EU relations on many fronts.

“The legislative process which has the primary goal of reforming the justice system is in line with European standards and answers social expectations that have been growing for years,” the Polish foreign ministry said on Monday (28 August).

“The Commission’s doubts are groundless,” it said.

It said it had sent a 12-page file of more “exhaustive” legal explanat...