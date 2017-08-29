Ad
euobserver
Szydlo's government said Commission doubts were "groundless" and Macron was "arrogant" (Photo: European Council)

Poland rejects 'groundless' EU complaint

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has rejected a European Commission complaint on judicial reform, amid souring EU relations on many fronts.

“The legislative process which has the primary goal of reforming the justice system is in line with European standards and answers social expectations that have been growing for years,” the Polish foreign ministry said on Monday (28 August).

“The Commission’s doubts are groundless,” it said.

It said it had sent a 12-page file of more "exhaustive" legal explanat...

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Szydlo's government said Commission doubts were "groundless" and Macron was "arrogant" (Photo: European Council)

