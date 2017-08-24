UK to 'align' with EU on data protection

The United Kingdom will propose in a position paper on Thursday (24 August) to maintain a “strong future data relationship” with the European Union after exiting the bloc.

“In the modern world, data flows increasingly underpin trade, business and all relationships,” digital minister Matt Hancock said in a statement released to UK media.

“We want the secure flow of data to be unhindered in the future as we leave the EU. … So a strong future data relationship between the UK and EU,...