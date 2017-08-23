Ad
UK said there was no precedent for ECJ's "direct jurisdiction" over a non-EU state (Photo: Court of Justice of the European Union)

UK seeks to end 'direct' rule of EU court

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK is preparing to say that a new set of tribunals should enforce EU law after Brexit instead of the EU’s Court of Justice (ECJ).

“We have long been clear that in leaving the EU we will bring an ​end to the direct jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the UK,” the British government said in a statement on Tuesday (22 August), ahead of its publication of a more detailed paper on the issue on Wednesday.

The statement said there was “no precedent” for ECJ...

