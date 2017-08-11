Airbnb too 'different' to pay EU tax

US home rentals firm Airbnb has said it was “fundamentally different” in reaction to French calls for it to pay more tax in Europe.
The San Fransisco, US-based company, which provides an online platform for people to rent out rooms, paid less than €100,000 in tax in France last year despite having more than 10 million users in the country.
But Airbnb said in a statement on Thursday (11 August) that it was “fundamentally different to companies that take large sums of money out of...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
