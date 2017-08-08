Spain prepares to stop Catalan vote

Less than two months ahead of a planned independence referendum in Catalonia, Spanish government ministers are braced for having their holidays interrupted by separatist moves.
Prime minister Mariano Rajoy has said he would call them back for an extraordinary cabinet meeting if the Catalan government presents a law this month for the vote on 1 October.
“With calmness and moderation, we have to say that there won’t be a r...
