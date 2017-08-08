Ad
euobserver
Spanish PM Rajoy (r) won't let Catalan leader Puigdemont (l) organise an independence vote. (Photo: president.cat)

Spain prepares to stop Catalan vote

EU Political
by Sarah Morris, Madrid,

Less than two months ahead of a planned independence referendum in Catalonia, Spanish government ministers are braced for having their holidays interrupted by separatist moves.

Prime minister Mariano Rajoy has said he would call them back for an extraordinary cabinet meeting if the Catalan government presents a law this month for the vote on 1 October.

“With calmness and moderation, we have to say that there won’t be a r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Spain's PM appeals to court over Catalan independence
Catalonia ponders independence 'leap of faith'
Catalonia would declare independence 'within two days'
'Nothing will stop' independence vote, says Catalan leader
Spanish PM Rajoy (r) won't let Catalan leader Puigdemont (l) organise an independence vote. (Photo: president.cat)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections