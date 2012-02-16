Ad
MEPs want new laws on collective copyright that would transform the system of royalty payments (Photo: realSMILEY)

Commission pledges collective rights directive ‘within weeks’

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission will publish a draft proposal of collective rights management within weeks, said Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier.

Barnier told the European Parliament's legal affairs committee on Monday (13 February) that the Commission had concluded a public consultation on the legislation.

Commission officials are currently finalising details to two components of the legislation: harmonising transparency and governance rules for copyright societies; and devel...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

