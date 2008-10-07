Ad
"It is fundamental that the amendment adopted by the European Parliament be rejected by the commission," Mr Sarkozy wrote. (Photo: © European Community, 2008)

Sarkozy pushes Barroso to kill internet piracy decision

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The European Commission has rejected a request from the French president that commission head Barroso work to overturn the European Parliament's decision banning the cutting of internet access to websurfers who illegally download copyrighted films or music.

President Nicolas Sarkozy last week wrote to the EU executive asking Mr Barroso's "personal commitment" to rejecting an amendment buried within the parliament's vote on a telecoms bill approved by a large majority of lawmakers on 24 ...

