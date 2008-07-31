Berlusconi's Mediaset sues YouTube for €500 million

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's media group, Mediaset, has filed a €500 million lawsuit against online video service YouTube for allowing content owned by the Italian firm to be uploaded by its users in a move that could have Europe-wide implications.

Mediaset, which filed the suit in a domestic civil court on Wednesday (30 July), accused YouTube of permitting as of 10 June this year some 4,643 clips of content produced by the media empire to be accessible via its site withou...