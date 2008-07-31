Ad
euobserver
A major test case for Europe? (Photo: EUobserver)

Berlusconi's Mediaset sues YouTube for €500 million

Digital
by Leigh Phillips,

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's media group, Mediaset, has filed a €500 million lawsuit against online video service YouTube for allowing content owned by the Italian firm to be uploaded by its users in a move that could have Europe-wide implications.

Mediaset, which filed the suit in a domestic civil court on Wednesday (30 July), accused YouTube of permitting as of 10 June this year some 4,643 clips of content produced by the media empire to be accessible via its site withou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
A major test case for Europe? (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections