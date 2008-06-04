Pursuit of profit hurting the media, say MEPs

The pursuit of profit is putting the historic role of the press as the watchdog of democracy at stake, MEPs from all political parties have warned.
Measures to protect editorial independence and quality of content are desperately needed in order to prevent interference from owners, shareholders or governments, says a report adopted Tuesday in the European Parliament's culture committee.
"The cases of unrestricted ownership concentration or of scarce content pluralism in the media ...
