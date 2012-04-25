Kroes demands internet security strategy

EU Digital Agenda Commissioner Neelie Kroes Tuesday (24 April) reiterated her call for an EU-wide internet security strategy, arguing that EU authorities have not done enough to establish defence mechanisms to prevent cyber attacks.

"While online attacks could pose significant risk to critical systems, so far we have not done enough to protect ourselves", she said.

Speaking by video link at the annual Infosecurity Europe conference in London, Kroes insisted that an overhauled gove...