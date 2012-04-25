Ad
euobserver
The European Commission will present a comprehensive EU internet strategy this year (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence)

Kroes demands internet security strategy

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU Digital Agenda Commissioner Neelie Kroes Tuesday (24 April) reiterated her call for an EU-wide internet security strategy, arguing that EU authorities have not done enough to establish defence mechanisms to prevent cyber attacks.

"While online attacks could pose significant risk to critical systems, so far we have not done enough to protect ourselves", she said.

Speaking by video link at the annual Infosecurity Europe conference in London, Kroes insisted that an overhauled gove...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

