The ECJ ruled itself as final arbiter on whether or not a commission decision on Safe Harbour is valid (Photo: katarina_dzurekova)

EU court invalidates EU-US data transfer pact

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Judges in Luxembourg on Tuesday (6 October) delivered a blow against a 15-year old EU-US data transfer pact.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) rejected the so-called Safe Harbour agreement and declared it invalid.

Privacy campaigner Max Schrems, whose complaint against Facebook Ireland initiated the case, said the judgment “clarifies that mass surveillance violates our fundamental rights".

He said the judgement makes it "clear that US businesses cannot simply aid US espio...

