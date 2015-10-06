EU court invalidates EU-US data transfer pact

Judges in Luxembourg on Tuesday (6 October) delivered a blow against a 15-year old EU-US data transfer pact.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) rejected the so-called Safe Harbour agreement and declared it invalid.
Privacy campaigner Max Schrems, whose complaint against Facebook Ireland initiated the case, said the judgment “clarifies that mass surveillance violates our fundamental rights".
He said the judgement makes it "clear that US businesses cannot simply aid US espio...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
