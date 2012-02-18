Commission downplays Parliament EU-US data privacy concerns

Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding has insisted that US authorities cannot override EU laws on data privacy, following concerns expressed by MEPs that certain US laws and legal subpoenas could force EU companies to disclose personal data to US law enforcement agencies.
Speaking on Wednesday night in a debate called by Liberal MEPs in Strasbourg, Commissioner Reding told MEPs that “any processing of personal data in the EU has to respect the applicable EU data protection law”, adding t...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
