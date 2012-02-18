Ad
MEPs are worried that US subpoenas could force EU companies to disclose personal data (Photo: The Planet)

Commission downplays Parliament EU-US data privacy concerns

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding has insisted that US authorities cannot override EU laws on data privacy, following concerns expressed by MEPs that certain US laws and legal subpoenas could force EU companies to disclose personal data to US law enforcement agencies.

Speaking on Wednesday night in a debate called by Liberal MEPs in Strasbourg, Commissioner Reding told MEPs that “any processing of personal data in the EU has to respect the applicable EU data protection law”, adding t...

