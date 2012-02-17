This WEEK in the European Union

Greece tops the EU agenda again this week, as eurozone ministers are expected to give a green light to a long-delayed bail-out needed for the country to avoid bankruptcy.

Eurozone finance ministers are meeting on Monday at 3.30PM in Brussels to seal a deal on a €130bn bail-out for Greece. This will allow Athens to launch a bond swap programme with private investors who will accept losses of 70 percent on their old Greek bonds - ideally to the tune of another €100bn.

Weeks of delay...