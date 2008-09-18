Mick Jagger in Brussels for online retailing chat

Rolling Stone lead singer Mick Jagger visited the European Commission on Wednesday (17 September) for a roundtable discussion on online retailing with competition commissioner Neelie Kroes and internal market commissioner Charlie McCreevy.

The original "street-fightin' man" no longer needs to throw cobblestones to get the attention of the centres of power like his 1968 incarnation. These days he is warmly invited to the top floors of the commission building for a friendly chat with Euro...