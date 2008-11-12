MEPs attack Facebook over anti-gypsy hate groups

Socialist deputies in the European Parliament have condemned Facebook, the popular social networking service, for hosting anti-gypsy groups on its site.

Facebook groups attacking Roma people and bearing such names as "Let's burn them all", "Turn gypsies into fuel" and "Useful work for gypsies: testers of gas chambers" have been roundly condemned by the Party of European Socialists.

German MEP and Socialist group leader Martin Schulz said: "The existence of these groups is repulsiv...