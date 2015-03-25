Brussels wants to end geo-blocking of online content

The European Commission has said it wants to abolish geo-blocking, the practice of limiting access to online services based on a user's location.

The EU’s internal market and geo-blocking “cannot coexist", the EU's commissioner for digital single market, Andrus Ansip, said Wednesday (25 March).

He listed a set of goals to feature in the digital strategy he will publish in May.

These include: “Better access for consumers and businesses to digital goods and services; Shaping the e...