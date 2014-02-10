EU gives Ukraine enlargement hint

EU countries have for the first time since the Orange Revolution indicated that Ukraine might one day join the European Union.
The bloc’s foreign ministers said in a joint statement in Brussels on Monday (10 February): “The Council expresses its conviction that this agreement does not constitute the final goal in EU-Ukraine co-operation."
The “agreement” is the EU’s current offer of a political association and free trade treaty.
EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton dec...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
