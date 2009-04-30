Ad
The European Parliament is expected to endorse the compromise next week in Strasbourg. (Photo: Austrian EU Presidency)

EU telecoms bill compromise may still threaten French internet law

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A second attempt by the French government to push through its "three-strikes" bill to crack down on internet piracy may yet fall afoul of European Union rules, following an ambiguous compromise agreed between the European Parliament and EU member states on a piece of telecoms legislation.

Paris is confident that it can move ahead, while others believe to do so establishes grounds for the European Commission to begin legal action against France.

On Wednesday (29 April), the French...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

