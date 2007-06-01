Bee Gee to fight for creators rights in Europe

Bee Gee Robin Gibb is set to "champion" the rights of creators in Europe, saying artists should have royalties for life.

Singer-songwriter and part of the former brotherly trio the Bee Gees has become the president of an organisation representing 2.5 million creative artists across the world, it was announced on Friday (1 June).

"I'll work to champion all rights of authors' and writers' right across the board, copyright and the freedom for all writers who don't usually get a fair ...