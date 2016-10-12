Ad
The so-called sharing economy has reshaped how we live and work, while shaking up traditional industries. (Photo: Nucleo)

EU cities try their own 'Ubers'

by Eszter Zalan, BUDAPEST,

Frustrated that they no longer really knew what was happening in their own neighbourhood, Gaspar Horvath and a group of friends clubbed together to set up an online platform to share information - and anything else from ladders to a helping hand - with others in their area.

Two years later, more than 40,000 people in Hungary are using the platform, called OurStreet.

"You don't have to buy everything - you can share with others, sharing is the value in itself, ownership is unnecess...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

