EU cities try their own 'Ubers'

Frustrated that they no longer really knew what was happening in their own neighbourhood, Gaspar Horvath and a group of friends clubbed together to set up an online platform to share information - and anything else from ladders to a helping hand - with others in their area.

Two years later, more than 40,000 people in Hungary are using the platform, called OurStreet.

"You don't have to buy everything - you can share with others, sharing is the value in itself, ownership is unnecess...