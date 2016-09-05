EU and Erdogan try to defuse tensions

The EU and Turkey have sought to defuse tensions amid a meeting in China between Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and top EU officials.

EU Council chief Donald Tusk on Monday (5 September), before his return flight, tweeted a picture of himself sitting with Erdogan and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

The men had met in the margins of the China G20 summit, with Juncker’s spokesman also posting optimistic messages on social media.

An EU source told th...