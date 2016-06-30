Ad
Miroslav Lajcak (l): "I propose we treat Russia like a strategic reality" (Photo: Council of the EU)

EU must change 'ideological' policy on Russia, says Slovak FM

by Eric Maurice, Bratislava,

The EU needs to redefine its relations with Russia and evaluate economic sanctions, Slovakia's foreign minister has said.

"We need to redefine relationships and put it on realistic ground," Miroslav Lajcak told journalists in Bratislava on Thursday (30 June) a day before Slovakia takes the six-month presidency of the EU Council.

He said the EU had been "too ideological", with western members states being "hypocritical" and eastern members "unrealistic".

He said the EU needed...

