Ad
euobserver
Wallstroem (Sweden) and Soini (Finland) with EU foreign policy head Federica Mogherini at the Nato event on Friday (Photo: Nato)

Sweden and Finland upgrade Nato relations

EU & the World
Nordics
by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Sweden and Finland have taken part in their first-ever Nato foreign ministers’ meeting.

The Swedish foreign minister, Margot Wallstroem, and Finnish foreign minister, Timo Soini, in Brussels on Friday (20 May) sat at the same table as their 28 Nato counterparts in three-hour long talks on forging closer Nato-EU ties.

Their participation was hailed as a sign that the two non-aligned countries are moving closer to Nato and US secur...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordics

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Obama brings together Nordic leaders
Russia wary as Nordic states mull closer Nato ties
Nordic security changed 'dramatically' by Ukraine conflict
Wallstroem (Sweden) and Soini (Finland) with EU foreign policy head Federica Mogherini at the Nato event on Friday (Photo: Nato)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordics

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections