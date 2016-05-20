Sweden and Finland upgrade Nato relations

Sweden and Finland have taken part in their first-ever Nato foreign ministers’ meeting.

The Swedish foreign minister, Margot Wallstroem, and Finnish foreign minister, Timo Soini, in Brussels on Friday (20 May) sat at the same table as their 28 Nato counterparts in three-hour long talks on forging closer Nato-EU ties.

Their participation was hailed as a sign that the two non-aligned countries are moving closer to Nato and US secur...