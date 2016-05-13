Ad
euobserver
Londonistan - home to billions of pounds worth of homes held secretly by foreign oligarchs (Photo: Davide D'Amico)

Corruption: Nigeria, Ukraine want their money back

Green Economy
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Some of the world's most corrupt countries have agreed to hit back at dishonesty and graft.

The world's first anti-corruption summit took place on Thursday (12 May) in Lancaster House, a lavish London residence.

The chair, Britain's prime minister David Cameron, was caught on open mike telling Queen Elisabeth II on Tuesday that he had managed to secure the attendance of some "fantastically corrupt" countries, including Afghanistan and Nigeria - "possibly the two most corrupt cou...

Green Economy

Londonistan - home to billions of pounds worth of homes held secretly by foreign oligarchs (Photo: Davide D’Amico)

Green Economy
