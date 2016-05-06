Ad
euobserver
Eurozone finance ministers and representatives for Greece's creditors will try to find an agreement with Greece on a new tranche of funds (Photo: Council of the EU)

Greece, migration and Turkey on the agenda This WEEK

Agenda
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU's most pressing issues will be on the agenda this week, with a European Parliament plenary session and ministers' meetings resuming after the Orthodox Easter and Catholic and Protestant Ascension breaks.

On Monday (9 May), eurozone finance ministers will meet in Brussels for an extraordinary Eurogroup meeting that all participants would like to endorse a deal between Greece and its creditors - the European Commission, the European Central Bank, the European Stability Fund and the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Turkish PM resigns, posing risk for EU deal
EU sides with embattled Greek PM in bailout talks
Computer to make EU asylum decisions
Eurozone finance ministers and representatives for Greece's creditors will try to find an agreement with Greece on a new tranche of funds (Photo: Council of the EU)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections